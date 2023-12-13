The Jonas Brothers are preparing several concerts for 2024 as part of their tour “The Tour: Five Albums. One Night”, as they announced with a video in which they announced the dates of some shows they are preparing for the following year, in which which includes Mexico.

A few months ago, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas reported that will set foot in European cities in 2024 such as Barcelona, ​​Paris, Milan, Amsterdam and London, as well as the Australian Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, where they will perform for the first time in their career.

With “The Tour: Five Albums. One Night”, the brothers intend to play all the songs from five of their albums in the same night, so their live performances are expected to be extensive. The last time the group gave a concert in Mexico was in 2022 and since 2013 they have not performed in countries such as Chile, Argentina or Brazil, however, that wait is over.

It was announced that Jonas Brothers is preparing shows in cities such as Sao Paulo, Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Cancún, where they will be presented on April 30, in Mexico City on May 3, and in Monterrey on May 6. In May the Jonas Brothers released “The Album”, a full-length album produced by Jon Bellion, considered by critics to be their most mature work to date.

In January, the trio received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that recognized his more than 15 years in the music industry. The group debuted in 2005 with the album “It's About Time”, but it was not until their album “Jonas Brothers” that their career catapulted internationally with songs like “Year 3000” and “SOS”.

In 2008 they became Disney stars after participating in the television movie “Camp Rock” and after several albums and concerts around the world. They announced their separation in 2013. In 2019, the brothers returned to the music scene with the song “Sucker” from the album “Happiness Begins” and in March of this year they performed five consecutive days on Broadway.

