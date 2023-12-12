Suara.com – It turns out that first lady Iriana Jokowi still bargains when buying an item even though her husband, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)’s wealth reaches IDR 82.3 billion.

Even though she is the wife of the number one person in Indonesia, Iriana Jokowi still weighs the price before buying it.

“For those of you who don’t know yet, if you buy something, first ask the price and haggle,” said Iriana Jokowi’s Personal Secretary, Sendi Fardiansyah, quoted from YouTube Fadi Iskandar on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

According to Sendi, Iriana Jokowi actually knows the market price of the goods she will buy.

But he still asked the price to test the trader’s honesty.

“Because he knows the real price, the market price. For example, at the MSME exhibition, maybe this person’s thought was, ‘ah, as long as it’s the first lady, I’ll just sell it for this much’,” he said.

Iriana Jokowi.

Sendi added, “In fact, the first lady knows because she is often involved that the price of tablecloths is this much. The price of the cloth, for written batik cloth is this much, for natural dyed cloth is this much. She knows better.”

If the price is too expensive, Iriana Jokowi does not hesitate to bargain.

In fact, Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s mother would not buy it if the price offered did not match the quality of the goods.

“So when the price is raised too high, he will be, ‘oh, why is it so expensive? Isn’t it going down?’

It is known that Jokowi’s assets listed in the LHKPN are worth IDR 82.3 billion. The wealth was reported on March 17, 2023.

Jokowi’s assets increased by IDR 10.9 billion or 15.25 percent compared to the previous year.

Most of Jokowi’s assets are in the form of land and building assets.

Kaesang Pangarep’s father owns 20 plots of land and buildings spread across Surakarta, Karanganyar, Sukoharjo and South Jakarta.

One of the interesting stories about Iriana Jokowi is that she often asks not to be escorted by Paspampres when she wants to travel.