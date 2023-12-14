Suara.com – Vice Presidential Candidate Number 3, Mahfud MD, does not see President Joko Widodo's steps in promising to increase the amount of fertilizer subsidies in Central Java as a form of support for Presidential Candidate Number 2, Prabowo Subianto.

The reason is that fertilizer subsidies in Central Java were questioned by Prabowo to Presidential Candidate Number 3 Ganjar Pranowo in the first presidential candidate debate, last Tuesday (12/12).

“No, I don't know, it's up to you. I don't want to think whether it's a defense or not,” said Mahfud in Menteng, Central Jakarta, Thursday (14/12/2023).

“The president has the right to make visits,” he added.

Previously, Ganjar responded to Prabowo's criticism regarding the availability of fertilizer in Central Java when he was Governor of Java Gengah in the first presidential candidate debate.

According to him, fertilizer is scarce in Papua, North Sumatra, NTT, NTB and East Kalimantan.

“We can manage one farmer's data, the distribution of fertilizer must be able to reach and be on target,” said Ganjar.

“At the same time, fertilizer quotas should not be limited,” he added.

For this reason, Ganjar admitted that he had contacted Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to provide additional fertilizer quotas.

“I called the Vice President directly at that time, 'Mr Vice President, please give me an additional (fertilizer quota)'” said Ganjar.

For your information, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) held the first debate for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday (12/12). The first debate covered the themes of law, human rights (HAM), governance, eradicating corruption and strengthening democracy.

The vice presidential debate will be held on Friday (22/12) with the themes of economics (people's economy and digital economy), finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.