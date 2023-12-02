Joker tells an important detail about Batman’s origin that could be completely true.

The Joker is Batman’s main nemesis in the comics.. Linked to the Dark Knight since the beginning of his story, the Joker has always been considered a key piece in his life, the antithesis that he has moved to Batman On numerous occasions. Now, this major DC villain has completely redefined the greatest tragedy in Bruce Wayne’s life, the one that led him to become Batman. Isolated in his family, the Dark Knight was determined to stop Joker once and for all. However, Joker has shown that he has a lot to say about the deaths of Batman’s closest loved ones.

in the comic Batman #139he Dark Knight He tracks down his most iconic enemy, and his search takes him to a house where a gruesome collection of dolls is waiting for Batman, arranged to look like Batman. the deaths of Bruce’s parents. Joker refers to Batman’s origin as the happiest day of Bruce’s life, implying that this event allowed him to become the hero he was destined to be. In addition, the Joker created other macabre paintings inspired by other deaths such as those of Jason Todd, Alfred Pennyworth y Catwomansuggesting that people who came too close to Batman’s life are destined to share the same fatal fate as their parents.

Because Bruce Wayne He has lost loved ones because of his crusade, Batman has decided to take some time for him, separating himself from all the people he loves. In the event of Gotham War faced one of its most important challenges when Catwoman introduced a plan to curb crime based on the education of criminals. Most of the team was okay with at least studying the idea, which caused Batman He will get angry with his allies.

While Batman would give his life for every member of the Bat Family, the Joker is right, at least when it comes to the latest stance Gotham’s protector has taken. The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh has been increasingly isolating Bruce, reinforcing the idea that the people in Bruce’s life are holding back his true instincts. When Bruce Wayne suffered the loss of his parents, he became one of the greatest heroes in the DC Universe. The Zur-En-Arrh version of Batman agrees that loss is something that motivates Bruce Wayne to evolve.

He Joker explained that, deep down, Batman He is motivated by the loss of family members as it allows him to become much stronger than before. Joker may be right about this when it comes to pointing out that the dark origin of batman It was the trigger that released his worst and best side at the same time.

The comic Batman #139 It is now available.

