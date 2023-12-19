The director of Suicide Squad recognizes that Joker is not a joke in the original cut.

The version of Joker in Suicide Squad was conceived as a disaster by many fans

He Joker in the cut of David Yesterday Suicide Squad was not something that should be laughed at, as the director himself explained. A few days ago he took to social media to share an unprecedented vision of the Joker played by Jared Leto. Before DC released Joker in 2019, Leto explained that there were enough deleted scenes from Suicide Squad to make a movie focused on Joker, adding that there was R-rated content at some point in the plot. On X's social network, the director explained how Joker scenes cut from PG-13 version differ from the Ayer Cut.

These were his words:

Joker is wonderful, intense and a force of nature in my version. He is by no means a carefree or foolish character. In my version, he has a narrative arc that looms powerfully over the entire film. In the study cut, He functions more as an accessory and not as a character..

The director revealed details about the Joker scenes in 2018. In one scene the Joker is on board a helicopter Amanda Waller orders demolished. The story being explored was the deal the mystical Enchantress made with Joker so she could bring Harley Quinn home and become the Rey de Gotham. Harley would later confront him, as she refused to rebel against his new friends. The Suicide Squad turned against him and he ended up escaping. Yesterday added that the scenes supported Harley's development based on growth and empowerment. Margot Robbie He also talked about this:

Some of the things we filmed are truly crazy. They are flashbacks, which were going to work as small fragments. But I think when we were filming, maybe we focused too much on the flashbacks. There were a lot of elements in the shoot, but it didn't make sense to confuse the actual story to incorporate all of that.

