Despite being one of DC's most dangerous villains, the Joker He managed to be completely cured of his madness and was almost ready to be part of the world as a citizen who would know how to live in society. Unfortunately, this redemption arc was prevented and the Joker was corrupted again by Carnagethe most bloodthirsty murderer that we can find in the Universe Marvel. The corruption caused by Carnage takes place in the classic team story Spider-Man y Batman #1.

The comic shows how Cletus Kasady and the Joker are were cured of their murderous madness by the Dra. Briar and her biotech chip, which she managed to insert into their brains. With this chip active, both serial killers became completely harmless.

At the end of the story, Cletuswhat is the original host of Carnage causes a short circuit in the chip and returns to being a villain alongside Carnage. Instead of leaving behind Joker, Carnage kidnaps him and also removes the implant Joker, returning the legendary Batman villain to his wildest natural state. Although Cletus manages to overcome the barriers imposed by Dr. Briar, this is due to the Carnage symbiote.

Since the Joker does not have an alien symbiote attached to his mind or body, Briar's conditioning essentially completely cures the Joker of his madness, and I would have done it forever. While he is under the effects of the chip, the Joker shows no signs of hostility and actually appears to be very afraid of the symbiote. If it doesn't happen, it's because Carnage was in the same place as him, Joker may have begun his tortuous path to rehabilitation.

It has not been the first time that Joker was cured of madness. The most recent version of Joker What happened to him was White knight, which was a resounding success. When this happened, the Joker immediately apologized for all the crimes he had committed throughout his life. This shows that a sensible version of the Joker could become what we understand to be a good person. Unfortunately for Gotham, the Joker's cure in this epic Marvel-DC crossover doesn't last long, as Carnage immediately brings back the evil Joker that we all know.

The Joker is a terrible serial killer, but he is not a powerful supernatural being who can never be saved. He is just a man who is sick, but there is no reason to give up on him. Behind that mask of terror, Joker keeps a vulnerable man locked up who deserves a chance. This has been demonstrated several times, and Dr. Briar of Marvel It has a chip that allows the Joker to be permanently cured. The only reason why Joker is still a monster in the DC Universe it is because he Joker was corrupted by Carnage.

The comic Spider-Man y Batman #1 It is now available.

