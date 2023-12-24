Suara.com – Marselino Ferdinan, a key player for the Indonesian national team, is happy to be back in the Red and White uniform after suffering an injury that forced him to miss several important matches.

Marselino's misfortune began in September 2023, where injury struck and kept him out of matches, including a 1-5 defeat to Iraq in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

“Thank God, my condition is extraordinary, very excited to join the national team,” said Marselino, quoted from the PSSI website, Saturday (23/12/2023).

Marselino Ferdinan while defending the U-22 National Team at the 2023 Sea Games (pssi.org)

Marselino's recovery journey was interrupted by injury, and his hope is to stay fit so he can make a maximum contribution to bringing the Indonesian national team to its best results in the Asian Cup.

Marselino hopes that his condition will get better and better every day.

Marselino is confident and also prays that he will not be injured again and what is important is that he can help the team and that the team will be able to return and make him very happy

Coach Shin Tae-yong took Marselino to a training camp in Turkey in preparation for the Indonesian national team to face three countries in the Asian Cup, namely Iraq, Vietnam and Japan.

The Indonesian national team will face Iraq on January 15, followed by a match against Vietnam on February 19, and the final meeting against Japan on January 24.

PSSI has set a target for coach Shin Tae-yong to bring the Indonesian national team to the last 16 phase of the 2023 Asian Cup.