After a few years of hiatus, it seems that Johnny Depp is recovering his film career and this could be his new film.

The visionary and eccentric director, Terry Gilliam, behind cinematic classics such as The Knights of the Square Table (1975), The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988) and 12 Monkeys (1995) is trying to hire Johnny Depp, to play none other than Satan himself in his next project titled Carnival at the End of Days. It should be remembered that both have worked together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998.

Terry Gilliam’s revelation about his desire to hire Johnny Depp for this role came while the director was attending a screening of the documentaries Lost in La Mancha and Dream of Giants. These documentaries explore the challenges and problems faced by Gilliam during the turbulent attempt to realize his vision of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, a project plagued with obstacles that finally saw the light of day in 2018, starring Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

These are his words.

“God annihilates humanity and the only character who wants to save them is Satan and Johnny Depp plays Satan.”

It really sounds interesting, since this plot with the tone of the films that Terry Gilliam usually makes, mixed with Johnny Depp’s interpretation, can result in something very curious. Tell me: Is this something you would pay a movie ticket for? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

This possible collaboration between director and actor has generated considerable excitement in the film industry, since both artists have a career marked by originality and audacity in their respective fields. Furthermore, Johnny Depp loves to portray himself in his roles, so the appearance he could have as Satan would surely not leave us indifferent. Although, for now, we have to wait a little to confirm if the project is launched.

