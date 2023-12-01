The legendary Johnny Blaze will no longer be Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe for a while.

Ghost Rider accepted a pact with Mephisto

Join the conversation

Johnny Blaze’s first appearance occurred in the comic Marvel Spotlight #5, which was published in 1972. Johnny Blaze’s story as Ghost Rider involved a pact with the devil, Mephisto. Blaze sold his soul to save the life of his stepfather, but the deal ended up turning him into a Ghost Ridera being with a skeletal appearance and a head on fire, in addition to having supernatural powers.

The legendary Johnny Blaze will no longer be Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe for a while

For all these years, Jonnhy Blaze has been the one who has had Ghost Rider’s role in the Marvel Universe, but it seems that now he will lose control of the Spirit of Vengeance to a mysterious evil figure, with very disastrous consequences for the world. There is less and less left for Marvel to present a new Ghost Rider next year. The publisher hasn’t said anything yet about who will take Blaze’s place, but the new series Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance will focus on an epic quest that will lead to Johnny Blaze to become again Ghost Rider.

As for who will be the new Ghost Rider, all bets seem to lean towards Talia Warroad. The paranormal investigator has become increasingly involved in Johnny’s adventures. That being said, Marvel has said that no fan could imagine who he will be, so perhaps they will surprise us with a choice that no one expects. This is the synopsis:

WHO IS THE NEW SPIRIT OF REVENGE? Johnny Blaze became Ghost Rider. Even though he may have been a monster, Johnny used this demon from hell to do good as Ghost Rider. But heroism isn’t what Ghost Rider was meant for… So who will be the new Spirit of vengeance? And what will it mean for the future of the Marvel Universe?

The comic Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 will arrive in comic stores in March.

Join the conversation