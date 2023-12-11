On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of DOOM, which dropped yesterday, John Romero has published Sigil II, the sixth unofficial episode of the first-person shooter.

Version 1.0 of the Megawad, as amateur level archives for DOOM are called, is already available for free download on John Romero’s website. Please note that you must own a copy of the original game to access this additional content. Sigil II includes nine new levelseight multiplayer arenas, as well as an original soundtrack composed by James Paddock.

