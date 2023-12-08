His legacy has nothing to do with music or composition, but his name has been forever linked to that of the artist John Lennon; This is Mark David Chapman, the man who took the life of the composer of “Imagine” on December 8, 1980.

The motive for carrying out this crime still remains a mystery, which is being solved through the documentary “John Lennon: murder without trial”, which is available from this Wednesday on Apple TV+.

It is a work carried out by documentary filmmakers Nick Holt and Rob Coldstream, who not only sought to remember the event that shook the entire world, since Lennon had expressed his desire to continue working on his music and enjoy the childhood of his son Sean ( who was 5 years old at the time), fruit of his relationship with the plastic artist Yoko Ono, in addition to remaining very committed to his activism for peace; they also try to shed light on Chapman’s mindset and mental health.

“John Lennon: murder without trial” is divided into three parts through which you can see unpublished material of John Lennon, from the crime scene, there are also interviews with first-hand witnesses, like Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who chanced to be at the time of the crime; Dakota building doorman Jay Hastings; They even present testimony from David Suggs, Mark David Chapman’s defense attorney, and Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who evaluated Chapman after he was detained.

Also shown is the documentation collected by the Prosecutor’s Office and the New York City Police Department, which is part of the investigation file of this murder.

In this docuseries, conspiracy theories about the death of the former Beatle are even handled, in which the possibility that Lennon had been investigated by the government is handled, due to his open interest in supporting pacifist movements. as a way to explain David Champman’s motivation for committing this crime, whether it was just to get attention or if there was a more complex background.

The actor Kiefer Sutherland lends his voice to narrate the events and take the viewer by the hand on “a journey through the mind of the murderer”, phrase that is mentioned in the documentary, but the Beatles’ song “Now and Then” is also released, in which John Lennon’s voice can be heard.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions