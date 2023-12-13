The first season of Peacemaker is very good, that's why we're looking forward to the second and John Cena gives us details.

Peacemaker's future is taking shape in the DC universe! The confirmation of season 2 by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has ignited excitement, and now John Cena is joining the conversation about the potential of his role in the new DCU. Will he have a solo movie? What do you think of this idea? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

The cheeky Christopher Smith, known as Peacemaker, became a beloved character thanks to his 2022 series. Although he was not the most prominent in the film The Suicide Squad (2021), his own show took him on a journey of redemption, showing an unexpected heroic side.

There will be a second season.

News of a second season confirmed by Gunn promises more action and mayhem, but uncertainty surrounds the schedule due to complications from Hollywood strikes this year. When can we see the return of the ruthless but heroic Smith? Bets point to late 2025 or early 2026, which is as early as possible.

Meanwhile, John Cena has shed light on Peacemaker's future in the DC cinematic universe. The actor has expressed his enthusiasm to continue exploring this role, and has not ruled out the idea of ​​taking the character to new heights with a solo film.

HBO Max

These are his words:

“Man, I hope we see more Peacemaker. I sure had a lot of fun doing that. I know they're changing some things at DC, but I know James Gunn made some statements that we're going to do a season 2, and what he says he usually does.”

When asked if he had been in contact with James Gunn, actor John Cena added: “Well, there was a time where we couldn't talk to each other given the nature of everything business related. I'm glad the time is up. Once we were able to talk again… Man, he's my friend first and foremost, so I just welcomed him to work and wished him the best. We will play our cards beyond that.”

He was also asked if we could see a Peacemaker movie and said: “Again, I don't want to speak for James and put undue pressure on him. Stranger things have happened.” John Cena admitted.

The first season of the series can be enjoyed on HBO Max and I recommend that no one miss it.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.