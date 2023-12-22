Marvel could look for a replacement for Jonathan Majors as Kang after what happened to the actor. But what about John Boyega? Is he going to be that chosen actor?

John Boyega has responded to the possibility of being Jonathan Majors' replacement at Marvel Studios. The actor has rejected the possibility of replacing his partner in the role of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. Following Majors' departure due to legal issues, fans asked Boyega about his interest in playing the supervillain. In response, the Star Wars actor posted a gif of Shrek's Donkey shaking his head, strongly rejecting the project.

The John Boyega Boyega's refusal to replace Jonathan Majors at Marvel not surprising, since he has previously declined to participate in major Hollywood franchises. He even rejected the idea of ​​playing Finn again in a Star Wars television series, stating that he would not be involved in Disney+ projects related to him. However, he has also left open the possibility of returning to certain projects under the right conditions. Of course, he is a unique guy.

The actor's relationship with the UCM in the past

In past statements, John Boyega mentioned being “open to all opportunities” that involve attractive characters, a great script and a fantastic director. Although He refused to work on a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in 2022, expressed interest in original independent projects that present fresh and original ideas. In any case, at the moment no one has yet been offered the possibility of being Jonathan Majors' replacement.

John Boyega has also reflected on his time in Star Wars, highlighting how the franchise has shaped his career and person. Despite his rejection of big productions, he recognizes that the experience in the saga has been fundamental for his growth and learning in the film industry. It would definitely be a miracle to see him replace Jonathan Majors at Marvel.

