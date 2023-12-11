Suara.com – Joget Gemoy’s political gimmick which is ‘promoted’ by pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming should be balanced with the ability to compete for ideas in official forums.

This statement was made by political observer Yusak Farchan. According to Citra Institute Executive Director Yusak Farchan, don’t over-exploit gemoy dancing.

In fact, according to him, the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair should not continue to attract young voters with such political gimmicks.

“The creative style of public communication must be balanced with (the ability to compete for ideas) in official forums. Official debate forums are held not only by the KPU, but many,” he said, quoted by Antara, Monday (11/12/2023).

Because of this, he reminded that if Prabowo-Gibran can appear in debate forums, they must not avoid invitations to public debates, other than those facilitated by the KPU.

“Because it is important, they must be able to answer the public perception that they do not have a concrete vision and mission,” he said.

He assessed that the couple’s popularity is currently high among millennials and generation Z. Furthermore, he recommended that the couple should also educate voters and provide concrete programs for their constituents.

According to his notes, of around 19 dialogue and ideas forums held over the last few months, Prabowo-Gibran was recorded as absent up to 10 times.

This number is much higher compared to the pair Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD and Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin who were both only absent once.

In fact, in several forums, Prabowo often appears alone.

Yusak criticized Gibran’s rare presence in debate forums. In fact, as vice presidential candidate, Gibran should have the courage to compete with other candidates in public forums.

In this way, Gibran is not always perceived as getting a vice presidential ticket because of his status as the son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“So that public perception does not assume that Gibran only came with empty messages.”

“For Prabowo, it’s different. He has participated in the presidential election twice and is more prepared. When it comes to vision and mission, Prabowo has been tested on the stages. Gibran needs to prove himself more,” he stressed.