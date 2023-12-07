loading…

US President Joe Biden claimed Russia would attack NATO as he urged Congress to pass a national security package that includes aid to Israel and Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – Russia can launch an attack against NATO which could trigger a global conflict involving American troops. This was stated by the President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden while urging Congress to pass a $111 billion national security package.

The bill, which is supported by the Democratic Party, includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Biden also lashed out at Republicans – who refused to support the bill because of disagreements over security at the US southern border – claiming they were “willing to give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the biggest gift he could hope for.”

“If Putin takes over Ukraine, he won’t stop there,” Biden said.

“If Putin attacks a NATO ally…, we have committed as NATO members that we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” he said, adding that Washington wanted to avoid this kind of showdown because it could result in American forces fighting Russian forces as quoted by RT, Thursday (7/11/2023).

However, Republicans remain unconvinced by the president’s appeal. They blocked the spending package in the US Senate, with a final result of 49 votes in favor and 51 against.

The aid measure was opposed by all Republican lawmakers, as well as independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who usually votes with the Democratic Party, but this time expressed concern about Israel’s military strategy in the conflict with Hamas.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also voted “no” to have the opportunity to reintroduce the package later.

Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, commented on Biden’s statement about a potential clash between Russia and NATO.