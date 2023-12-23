After starring in Nyad for Netflix, playing coach Bonnie Stoll, Jodie Foster wants to continue expanding her horizons and take on new challenges.

Jodie Foster's most recent acting project has been Nyad, a film by Netflix which he co-starred with Annette Bening to tell us the true story of the famous swimmer of the same name: Diana Nyad. But, at 61 years old, the American actress is already thinking about her next productions that, if possible, will make her face new challenges.

For NyadJodie Foster had to put herself in the shoes of Bonnie StollDiana's personal trainer and best friend, whom she helped in her feat of swimming the 180 km of open sea that separate Cuba from Florida, without using any protective cage against sharks, and being 60 years old.

Throughout his career, we have seen Jodie Foster playing very diverse roles, in films such as: Taxi Driver (1976), The silence of the lambs (1991), Contact (1997), a wild god (2011), o Elysium (2013), but we have also had her behind the cameras on several occasions.

What films and series does Jodie Foster want to star in in the coming years?

“I really like doing things from which I learn something,” said Jodie Foster in a recent interview with Variety.

“I don't know how to play any instrument musical. If someone told me that I had to play a violinist and that I had a year to do it, I would love it. Or, you know, learning a new language like Swedish. Or maybe be a javelin thrower.”

“Can I do all three things at the same time?“He snapped. “Somehow, the fact that I have to learn something new excites me. It's like school. I love it”.

For now, the only confirmed project for Jodie Foster's near future is True Detective: Polar Nighta miniseries for HBO Max that will premiere on the streaming platform on January 15, 2024 and of which she is also executive producer.