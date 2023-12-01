Jodie Foster (cordonpress)

Actress and director Jodie Foster is another one who joins the bandwagon of people who harshly criticize superhero movies.

For Jodie Foster, the Marvel movies, DC Comics and all superhero movies have lasted too long and are coming to an end. Do you agree? I believe that this film genre still has a lot to say. Although it is true that there is some exhaustion. But I’m also interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

These are his words:

“It’s a phase. It is a phase that has gone on too long for me, but it is a phase and I have seen many different phases. I hope people get tired soon. The good ones, like Iron Man, Black Panther or The Matrix, amaze me and I get carried away by their entertainment, but that’s not why I became an actress. And those movies don’t change my life. Hopefully there is room for everything else.” Reveals Jodie Foster.

What movie have you liked lately?

Jodie Foster praises 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once: “The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). They made perhaps my favorite movie of all time, Everything at Once Everywhere. That’s the movie I’ll go back to again and again whenever I’m feeling down or sad.”

“I saw it for the first time with one of my children, we held hands, pinched each other and cried for 45 minutes. And then I saw it with my other son a week later, and it opened a portal of connection, understanding, and hope. He started telling me everything he had never told me about his high school, and we walked in the rain, crying and opening up. And I said: This is what cinema can do.”

Everything at once everywhere

Do you agree with Jodie Foster? Leave me your opinion in the comments. While she doesn’t like superhero movies, we can review all the Marvel Studios installments on Disney Plus with this link.

Fuente: Variety.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.