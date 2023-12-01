David Fernández and Lorena Castell have recalled the moment they met during the final gala in which they were both competing to represent Spain in 2008.

After the burst of laughter at the table remembering Rodolfo Chikilicuatre’s performance representing Spain, the guests have begun to talk about the type of people they find funny.

“There are very funny people, who are very peculiar and are making you laugh,” said Edu Soto. A type of people that Joaquín has in his environment, “my mother is like that, she doesn’t talk to you to make you laugh, she is serious,” the Rookie has revealed.

Joaquín has confessed that his mother is funnier than his father, “she is already at an age that makes her sweat,” the Rookie has assured about his mother’s way of being.