Joan “Bang Bang Barreda's move to Hero caused a huge stir. But this recent history has always intertwined with the weaving of a relationship of friendship and esteem with the Manager of the time, who is Hero's Manager today

December 27, 2023

It's a story of a dozen good years. An emerging driver hungry for victory, a manager hungry for passion for this extraordinary sport. The Pilot is Joan Barreda, the Manager Wolfgang Fischer, known as “Waffi”. The Pilot is Spanish, German with an almost chromosomal passage in Italy and a planetary nature. The Pilot and the Manager meet, they immediately get on the same wavelength, because they radiate on the same, they set out on the same path. The “Bang Bang” phenomenon is born, the Joan Barreda Fastest Rider in the World on an Off-Road Motorcycle.

The goal of both soon becomes the Dakar. Waffi sets up an atelier and builds a motorbike. Both are called SpeedBrain. The name immediately sends the clear and unequivocal message of the intentions. A successful union is underway, so striking that the strongest manufacturer in the world wants both, for the same goal. It is an important step, which however takes the two friends down different paths. Barreda becomes a Honda rider, Fischer continues to develop his bike.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge. He has created a vortex of very strong, but still unexpressed, potential when it comes to winning the Dakar. Finally it's the bombshell news for the Dakar 2024, Bang Bang and Waffi together again, under the banner of Hero Motorsport. A beautiful fairy tale!