Suara.com – Former 10th and 12th Vice President (Wapres) Jusuf Kalla finally decided to support the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) in the 2024 presidential election.

The Expert Council for AMIN's National Winning Team, Fahrus Zaman Fadhly, believes that JK's support for Anies and Cak Imin will have positive implications for AMIN's victory in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

He said that from the perspective of the 2024 presidential election, the support given by JK to AMIN had several important impacts.

First, this support can be an important tool to mobilize voters' votes from JK's strong support base in several regions of Indonesia, especially in eastern regions such as South Sulawesi.

The existence of a solid support base is a valuable asset in gaining voter support, especially in very tight election situations.

Second, support from a former Vice President like JK gives additional legitimacy to the AMIN pair.

“In the world of politics, the image and legitimacy of candidates have a significant role in influencing voters who are still undecided and have not yet decided on their choice (swing voters and undecided voters),” he said.

Thirdly, Fahrus said, support from influential figures like JK can help strengthen the perception that the AMIN partner has the capability and credibility needed to lead the country.

JK is known as an accomplished mediator and has been involved in mediation efforts in various political conflicts in Indonesia. His ability to facilitate dialogue between various parties has helped reach important political agreements that contributed to the country's stability.

“This reflects reliable leadership in handling political conflicts and SARA,” he added.

Fahrus continuing JK's role as former General Chair of the Golkar Party, one of the largest political parties in Indonesia, has important implications.

Support from these political parties could bring significant resources and political infrastructure to AMIN's campaign, including access to the voter base and financial resources necessary to win the election.

Political support from a central figure like JK can also be an important factor in influencing voters.

“Support from influential figures is often seen as a guide in selecting candidates, and this can help strengthen AMIN's image as a candidate who can be relied on in overcoming various national problems,” he said.

National Secretariat Pro Anies conveyed the same thing. Secretary General of the Pro Anies National Secretariat, Emmanuel Tular, assessed that JK's figure was very influential as a step towards winning the presidential candidates Anies and Cak Imin in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“Of course we are very happy, support from various parties continues to flow to the AMIN pair, this time coming from former Vice President Jusuf Kalla, which will certainly have a big influence on AMIN's steps towards victory,” said Emmanuel Tular.

The former General Chair of the PMKRI Central Management said that JK's support for the AMIN pair is positive news amidst the struggles of volunteers, the Coalition for Change and Unity and AMIN sympathizers who continue to work tirelessly for the victory of the AMIN pair in the 2024 presidential election.

JK's figure is very complex, not only as a politician, activist, former Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms, businessman, peacemaker, chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council, and even leading humanitarian organizations in Indonesia and even the world.

“JK's experiences, including when JK was successfully elected as vice president for two terms with different presidents, will be valuable experience for Anies who is considered a political cadre of Mr. JK,” he said.

Apart from that, continued the Member of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar Winning National Team Campaign Material (AMIN National Team), JK's support will have implications for JK supporting votes in the AMIN camp, especially voters outside Java.

JK's support could bring significant resources and political infrastructure to AMIN's campaign, including access to the voter base and economic and financial resources to strengthen AMIN's logistics to win the 2024 presidential election.

“We know that J.

This Nasdem Party DPP politician in the field of Executive Relations hopes that after UAS, JK, other figures will emerge, including from business circles, who will also express their support for the AMIN pair,

“The more figures who join the AMIN camp, the better it will be in the struggle to win Anies – Muhaimin. It's time for us to just Amin first,” he said.