Jim Ratcliffe, a wealthy British entrepreneur in the chemical sector, has bought a piece of Manchester United, one of the best-known football teams in the world. The football club itself announced it with a statement in which it adds that Ratcliffe will acquire up to 25 percent of the company's shares.

For 18 years the team has been owned by Malcolm Glazer, an American entrepreneur whose management has been much criticized and discussed in recent years. Although it is one of the most successful teams in the history of British football, as well as a brand known throughout the world, Manchester United has not won a championship for ten years, and its last international trophy dates back to 2017, when it won the Europa League . Despite enormous investments and a continuous turnover of managers and coaches, the team has no longer even approached the levels achieved when it was managed by Alex Ferguson, manager and coach between 1986 and 2013.

Ratcliffe is believed by Bloomberg to be the 100th richest man in the world. He is the founder and owner of Ineos, a large multinational in the chemical sector. In the statement in which he announced that he had purchased a share of Manchester United, Ratcliffe promised to “unlock” the sporting and commercial potential of the team.