Both characters had very good chemistry on set but also off set they did not hesitate to share good bottles of wine.

During the 12 seasons that The Big Bang Theory lasted, many anecdotes happened behind the scenes, which fans don't know about, and one of them happened during the first episodes between Leonard and Sheldon Cooper.

Leonard is played by Johnny Galeckiwho is 5'10″, while Sheldon Cooper is played by Jim Parsons, who is 6'3″, and height was the problem.

As you well know, Galecki wears glasses, and during the first episodes of The Big Bang Theorywhen he was heading to Jim ParsonsAs he was taller, he had to raise his head slightly to look him straight in the eyes, and that caused the lights on the set to reflect in his glasses.

This became a problem, because many of the opening scenes had to be repeated numerous times due to problems with the set lights reflecting on the lenses of Leonard's glasses.

So, to solve this, the glasses that Leonard's character uses in The Big Bang Theory do not have lenses and in this way they no longer reflect the lights on the set nor do they bother the actor as much.

But one of the keys to the good chemistry between Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons is that both, behind the cameras, did not hesitate to spend hours and hours talking about their personal lives, discovering that they had many things in common.

“We drank many bottles of wine and learned that we had many things in common, including that our grandparents worked on the railroad and that our parents had died at a very young age,” Galecki said.