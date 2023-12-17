The actor brought us one of the most legendary characters in Christmas movies, but at what cost?

Jim Carrey went through torture to play the Grinch

The interpretation of Jim Carrey in El Grinch (2000) was key to the success of the film and, above all, to the drive of the charismatic character who has become a indispensable cinematographic element during Christmas. Carrey often brilliantly plays quirky characters through her unwavering comedic talent. If something characterizes him, it is his unique facial gesticulation with which he has achieved success in comedy on the big screen.

Some films in which Jim Carrey shows us his humorous talent are The Mask (1994) o Dumb and Dumber (1994) in which the absurd comedy They blend perfectly with the style of a Carrey who becomes almost a comic book caricature. However, his performance in The Grinch perfectly defines his inimitable ability physics with which he captures stellar performances in the films he stars in.

The film directed by Ron Howard illustrates the Grinch as a charismatic character obsessed with ending Christmas and the happiness it brings to homes once and for all. The film was an incredible success at the box office and, despite the criticism, has established itself as one of the favorite Christmas classics for the public. The Grinch is available on Amazon Prime or Netflix, where you can find other Jim Carrey movies.

Jim Carrey's characterization in The Grinch had a very expensive makeup job with him in order to turn the protagonist into the green and extravagant being that we all know. In an interview On The Graham Norton Show the actor confessed that the transformation process on each shoot could last for hours. The first day it took the makeup team eight and a half hours to finish the characterization work.

This was daily torture for Jim Carreywhich ended up telling the director that he could not continue with the role in the conditions he was experiencing film after film. The actor described the experience as the literal sensation of having been buried alive. and specified some of the strategies he used to get through the process in the best possible way, although these were not effective enough.

The makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji won two Academy Awards for his impressive characterization work, but had to deal with Jim Carrey's frustration and was about to abandon the project. The protagonist convinced him to return by promising that he would change his attitude. To do this, the producer of the film had to contact a CIA agent to teach Carrey the techniques to withstand torture that they used.

The film was hell for the actor and the characterization team that almost put an end to the filming of the film.. Despite this, The Grinch is a good option for this Christmasalthough it is not the only movie to watch as a family in 2023.

