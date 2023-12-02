‘Jud, Zionist, baby murderer.’ These are just a few examples of insults that Bert Oude Engberink, chairman of the Liberal Jewish Community (LJG) Twente, has received in recent weeks. Anti-Semitism in the Netherlands is flaring up again due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, he notes. The synagogue in Haaksbergen, which Oude Engberink heads, is being secured. Some members of the Jewish community no longer attend services out of fear. He himself does not admit to this: “I live in a free country, with civil rights for everyone. I don’t want to hide.”