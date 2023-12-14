loading…

THE ANGELS – Jewish demonstrators blocked a highway in Los Angeles during rush hour Wednesday evening (13/12/2023), demanding an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the protesters sat cross-legged on the ground next to each other in the middle of the road.

They stopped vehicle traffic, causing traffic jams that spread for several kilometers in a city that was already experiencing traffic jams.

The message is urgent, a matter of life and death: Biden and Congress MUST support a ceasefire, and stop funding war crimes against Gaza. Today, every TV station in Los Angeles carried that message out to millions of people. Direct action works. pic.twitter.com/3GBK59XeMp — IfNotNow???????? (@IfNotNowOrg) December 13, 2023

This protest was organized by IfNotNow, a group of American Jews seeking to end the United States' (US) support for Israel's apartheid regime.

Protesters wore black T-shirts that read “Not in our name” and “Jews say ceasefire now” in white writing.

Jewish protesters also erected a large menorah in the middle of the highway and chanted, “Ceasefire now.”

“We cannot stand idly by while thousands of civilians are being killed. Ceasefire now!” stressed one protester in a post shared on the movement's X account.