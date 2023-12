Mayor Bleker of the municipality of Enschede has incurred the wrath of the Jewish Community of Twente. Tonight the 95th anniversary of the synagogue in Enschede is celebrated. The Israeli ambassador to the Netherlands, Modi Ephraim, is also a guest there. Bleker has refused to sit next to the ambassador tonight, the organization said. Photos were also not allowed to be taken of him and the ambassador. “A very bad thing,” says Jaap Hartog, chairman of the Jewish Community of Twente.