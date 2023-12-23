Jeremy Allen White, the protagonist of The Bear, reveals that in the new season of the series he will cook as much as in the first, after the change of direction in season 2.

The cooking drama series The Bear began its adventures on Disney Plus in the summer of 2022, and continued in the summer of 2023 with a second season that added a couple more episodes to the eight that the first had.

In November of this year, the renovation of The Bear was announced for a third seasonabout which we still have hardly any details, but which has already confirmed its start of filming for the first months of 2024.

However, Jeremy Allen White, the leading actor in The Bear that gives life to the chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzattohas shared in a recent interview with Variey some aspects that will be taken into account in the new season of the serie.

What will the third season of The Bear be about?

“I'll tell you the truth, I think They have written a couple of scripts. “I haven't read any,” he confessed. Jeremy Allen Whiteand then added that what he did know was that in January he was going to spend a lot of time with different chefs.

“There will be an established menu, I think, that will be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I'm going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and trying to prepare myself to do more of those things in front of the camera,” he revealed. Carmy actorconfirming new culinary adventures and unique dishes for season 3 of The Bear.

Jeremy Allen White added that the entire team had to prepare thoroughly for the filming of the first season, one that involved a lot of cooking.

The second season changed course and focused more on creating a new restaurantbut in the third of The Bear to Disney Plus It is going to return to “that kitchen atmosphere” that the first one had.

