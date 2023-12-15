Jenson Button is officially a Jota team driver and will take part in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season with Porsche.

For some time, rumors of the 2009 F1 World Champion joining the English team had become increasingly insistent, and with his hiring he completes the line-up of the 963 LMDh #38 on which Oliver Rasmussen had already been announced, during the publication of the entry list, and Philip Hanson, revealed Monday afternoon.

The team also gave another preview on Thursday evening, publishing a video in which the writing 'F1 World Champion' is shown on the upper part of the cockpit, where the names of the drivers are usually applied.

Although the hypothesis of Sebastian Vettel's return to racing was feared a few months ago, in the end the German will continue to take care of his family, as he said at the end of his adventure in F1. Among other things, the initial idea of ​​composing a trio with Robert Kubica faded when the Pole started and completed negotiations to get into AF Corse's private Ferrari 499P #83.

Button thus fulfills his desire to return to competing full-time, after some sporadic appearances on various types of cars, including the Garage56 NASCAR Camaro at the last 24h of Le Mans, and above all the outing at the Petit Le Mans with the Porsche of JDC-Miller Motorsports which gave him the opportunity to get to know the Weissach prototype well.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I am excited to join Team Jota for the 2024 WEC season which I will tackle together with my teammates Oliver and Phil; Both of them already have a lot of experience with endurance racing, which is key for these races,” commented the 43-year-old.

“Endurance racing is all about team work and there was no Jota team to face this great challenge against so many brands in the Hypercar Class. I can't wait for the first race in Qatar, but I also know that there is a lot of work to do to come prepared.”

We remind you that on Jota's second Porsche marked with the #12 we will see Will Stevens, Norman Nato and Callum Ilott at work, as specified in the press releases issued by the British team on Monday.

