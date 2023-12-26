Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has responded with grace and bravery to her haters after being criticized for wearing face filters.

In a revealing talk on the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, actress Jennifer Love Hewitt did not miss the opportunity to defend her authenticity in the midst of controversy. Since it all started when she shared a selfie of her new haircut on Instagram, but the facial filter she applied to enhance her look unleashed a whirlwind of criticism. Social media was filled with comments questioning her authenticity and accusing her of hiding her true appearance.

Faced with the controversy, Jennifer Love Hewitt, who is now 44 years old (February 21, 1979), did not hide. Instead, she took on her critics with a dose of humor and sincerity, proving that she's not afraid to be honest about the pressures a woman faces in the entertainment industry.

The actress emphasized that time passes for everyone.

Jennifer Love Hewitt recalled her own personal struggles with self-esteem during her younger years, including when she was in the spotlight as a Maxim cover model. Now, as a mother and 40-year-old woman, she has become more self-confident, and she is determined to challenge the entertainment industry's unrealistic standards regarding aging.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The actress, mother of three children, did not lose her wit and chose to face the controversy with a smile, reminding all women that it is okay to accept the natural passage of time. Although social media can be a battlefield, Jennifer Love Hewitt bravely decided to face criticism and advocate for the acceptance of real beauty, even in Hollywood.

This reaction from the star has been applauded by the majority of her followers, who have shown their unconditional support for the actress who has been a fundamental part of her growth over the years. Her message is clear: embrace every stage of life, celebrate aging, and challenge the unrealistic standards society places on women in the entertainment industry.

Here we leave you the complete interview.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.