Before dazzling the world with the Wednesday series and the latest Scream films, the American actress participated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is not the first time we have talked about a Hollywood actor or actress who took his first steps in his early childhood. Cases of Leonardo DiCaprio y Brad Pitt They're impressive, because they both debuted in B-movie horror movies like Critters 3 and Blood Class.

If we talk about Jenna Ortega, the current queen of horror had a more prestigious debut, but one that most viewers have already forgotten. Possibly, because of how brief she was.

At the moment, the 21-year-old actress is well-known to everyone, after the success of the Wednesday series on Netflix, or her great role as Tara Carpenter in Scream V and Scream VI (it will not be in the seventh installment).

What you may not know Jenna Ortegaone of the top actresses of the moment, He already participated in the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe) a decade ago.

Clear, I was only 10 years old at the time.but he can boast of having debuted in one of the big Hollywood productions in the past decade.

Jenna Ortega's role in the UCM

Ten years ago, In 2013, Jenna Ortega debuted. Neither more nor less than in an MCU film, so the young actress can boast of having been in one of the most important universes of current cinema.

It was in Iron Man 3, the closing of the trilogy starring Robert Downey Jr, which in this case was directed by Shane Black (Predator). It was Iron Man's last solo film.

Jenna Ortega was only 10 years old, but she could play the daughter of Vice President Rodríguezin a short scene.

Despite being a very small role, it actually had vital importance in the story of Iron Man 3. Not only because she was Rodríguez's daughter, but also because of one of the subplots of the film.

And it is that The girl was disabled, confined to a wheelchair.which causes Rodríguez to participate in Extremis' plans.

It was brief, but it is interesting that Jenna Ortega was, behind the scenes, in one of the first MCU films. Could he return in a future Marvel movie?

It is possible, but, for now, Jenna Ortega is focused on season 2 of Wednesday, which will premiere in 2025 (filming began in April of this year). And, of course, also in the sequel to Bitelchús, which opens in Spanish cinemas on September 6, 2024.