Suara.com – Jenita Janet has an exciting story regarding her experience in the world of singing, which recently happened. Janet succeeded in guiding three ODGJ to become recording singers.

Jenita Janet did this in a program entitled “ODGJ Becomes a Star”. The three people, namely Rosi Arisha, Elsi Ardella, and Silla Swastika from the Al-Fajar Berseri Foundation, who really have talent in the world of singing.

In this program, Elsi Ardella finally managed to sing a song entitled “Promise Sweetly” and Rosi Arisha entitled “Berlahan”. These songs were created by OXAND and Joko Antik as Music Producer.

Jenita Janet with Rosi Arisha, Elsi Ardella, and Silla Swastika as participants in the ODGJ Become a Star event. (personal documentation)

“There are many hidden talents there, all three of them are very worthy and worthy of our support,” said Jenita Janet, when met in the Kemang area, South Jakarta, Sunday (17/12/2023).

Rosi Arisha, Elsi Ardella, and Silla Swastika have a recovery rate of 80 percent. During the rehearsal process, entering the recording studio and finally producing the single, the three women showed perseverance and seriousness in honing their singing talents.

“They are really trying to be normal, to recover as before. They have a great desire to show their existing singing abilities,” said Danu Sofwan's wife.

Jenita Janet then shared her excitement in training Rosi Arisha, Elsi Ardella and Silla Swastika. Jante admits that it takes a separate approach so that they can feel comfortable and produce good vocals.

Jenita Janet. (personal documentation)

“They can't immediately learn all kinds of vocal techniques. But how do we free them to express their feelings through tone. We take care of the notes, so they can focus again,” added the owner of the hit “Direject”.

Apart from that, Jenita Janet also gave freedom to Rosi, Elsi and Silla during the recording process. Janet didn't want them to be burdened during their recording.

“Singing is entertainment for them. If our expectations are like other people's, we won't be able to do it. Janet has given them back the freedom to sing. It's as simple as that,” said Jenita Janet.

Not just material things, for Jenita Janet, being directly involved in guiding ODGJ is a calling. Janet feels happy when she can channel her abilities to other people.

“My conscience was moved to see that they have hidden talents and want to change for the better. I also want to see that those who were previously ostracized can return to society through work and freedom,” he said.