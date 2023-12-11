Suara.com – The grief caused by the departure of Ritchie Ismail alias Jeje Govinda’s mother, Farida Budyarti, was also felt by the Umrah travel team who accompanied Syahnaz Sadiqah’s in-laws on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land recently.

Fatmanda Mikhaila, the Umrah travel agent who accompanied Jeje Govinda’s mother, also uploaded a video and told of their last moments together in the Holy Land.

One of them, Fatmanda still remembers when Jeje Govinda’s mother tried to give him food while he was in the Holy Land.

According to him, Syahnaz Sadiqah’s father-in-law was a very kind person. Apart from liking giving food, Fatmanda said that Jeje’s mother, Farida Budyarti, also gave him advice about life when they talked to each other.

“Mama Ida is really kind. Thank God, when I was in Mecca, I came to her room. We had time to chat together and got some life advice,” said Fatmanda in her Instagram upload, Monday (11/12/2023).

Not only that, Farida Budyarti also let her arm support her when Fatmanda fell asleep on the bus.

“On the bus, I also sat next to each other, until I fell asleep on his shoulder while traveling from Makkah to Jeddah (sorry, mama, I’m sore),” said Fatmanda again.

Since the Umrah trip, Fatmanda also learned that Jeje Govinda’s mother had fallen ill and had visited her home. However, Syahnaz Sadiqah’s in-laws were busy entertaining her when she visited.

“Mother Ida has been sick since returning from Umrah, and @redhatoharudin and I came to visit her house. But when we met her, she was busy entertaining us,” he continued.

At that time, Fatmanda also saw that Jeje Govinda’s mother still looked fresh and well and told her to come back to play and try her cooking.

Unfortunately, Farida Budyarti, Jeje Govinda’s mother, passed away before her wish to make a special dish for Fatmanda was achieved.

“And there he still looked fresh, he was asked ‘what do you feel?’, he answered ‘it’s normal, nothing’s wrong’. In fact he said ‘I’ll play at home later, I’ll cook it. My cooking is delicious’. Not yet. When I tasted the cooking, Mama Ida had already passed away,” he said.

Fatmanda also expressed her condolences to Jeje Govinda, Syahnaz Sadiqah and their family for the passing of Farida Budyarti.

“Innaalillahi wa innaa ilaihi raji’uun. Allahumaghfirlahu warhamhu wa afihi wa’fuanhu. Condolences to @ritchieismail and @syahnazs and the entire family, from those of us who also feel the loss,” he continued.