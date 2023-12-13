Jeff Bezos is just finishing the final details of his move from Seattle to his “double mansion” on the exclusive island of Indian Creek, also known as Billionaire Bunker, for its security and privacy.

Beyond packing his belongings for the move, the millionaire founder of Amazon has encountered a bigger problem: where to moor his spectacular Koru yacht, valued at more than $500 million.

A super luxury sailboat next to an oil tanker. The Koru is an impressive schooner measuring 125 meters in length and 17.2 meters in beam (width), making it the second largest sailboat in the world, with masts that exceed 70 meters in height.

Such a size far exceeds the capacity of any marina in the world and is comparable to that of a small cruise ship, which is why Jeff Bezos has had to face some inconveniences in mooring the Koru near his residence in Miami. The solution that the authorities of Port Everglades in Florida have found is to moor Jeff Bezos' sumptuous yacht next to the large oil tankers and freighters that stop at that port.

A mansion to sail the seas. The Koru's design is inspired by Maori boats and, in fact, its name means 'new beginning' in the indigenous Polynesian language.

Among the luxuries that the 14 guests who can stay on board will find, there are three large jacuzzis on the different decks covered in natural wood, a large pool at the stern and a beach club with direct access to the sea on one side. As a peculiar detail, the figurehead shows a sculpture of a mermaid with an astonishing resemblance to her current partner Lauren Sánchez.

The Koru, a sailboat with escort. Jeff Bezos' schooner is a record-breaking boat in every sense, and it has sparked controversy even before leaving the shipyard where it was manufactured, where they almost had to dismantle a historic bridge to take it out to the open sea. Not only because of its enormous size for a boat for private use, but because of its equipment. The Koru never travels alone. Next to him sails her shadow: the 'Abeona', a no less impressive yacht measuring 75 meters in length valued at 75 million dollars.





Koru always travels escorted by the Abeona, valued at 75 million dollars

Abeona is a support ship that has a heliport and enough space to transport and deploy tenders, jet skis, diving equipment and even mini-submarines. Its capacity is up to 40 people on board, serving as additional accommodation for the millionaire's entourage and his fiancée. This second yacht has not found accommodation near Bezos' residence either and is moored in Dania Beach, six kilometers from Koru.

XXL mooring at appropriate prices. As authorities in Europe and some Caribbean islands discovered when they confiscated the yachts of Russian oligarchs, maintaining a yacht is not cheap. The Koru and her escort ship do not fit in the area's marinas, even though they are enabled to accommodate the superyachts of the millionaires who are recently moving to Miami.

This means that they have to moor in cargo and commercial ports, whose prices are much higher. According to Ámbito, at the Koru mooring alone, Jeff Bezos will have to pay an approximate fee of $2,400 per day, which amounts to about $876,000 annually for the minimum mooring services in that port. To this amount must be added another very close one for the Abeona, due to its enormous dimensions. Luckily for Jeff Bezos, his fortune is estimated at $170.2 billion.

In Xataka | Jeff Bezos is powerful, but not enough to dismantle a bridge in Rotterdam for his megayacht

Imagen | Oceanco, Smithsonian