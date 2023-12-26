Although Jeff Bezos' private life has taken a turn toward Latin as a result of his courtship (and future wedding) with Lauren Sánchez and his recent move to Miami, the founder of Amazon has not become a fan of Los Panchos or the lyrics of his famous song. But his most unusual watch, valued at $42 million, doesn't tell the hours. Marks the years and centuries.

The one known as the '10,000 Year Clock' is a project supported by Jeff Bezos that walks halfway between art, philosophy and technology. The millionaire chose it as the setting for the controversial “posing” that he and his fiancée did for Vogue magazine, and Lex Fridman asked the millionaire about that curious watch on his podcast.

The '10,000 Year Clock'. Since 1989, MIT professor Danny Hillis had been shaping a concept of long-term thinking, the main representation of which would be a clock that did not measure immediate time in seconds, minutes or hours as clocks usually do, but in years, centuries. or millennia.

In 1995, that project took shape and materialized into a functional scale clock that kept time at the scale of civilizations, not in seconds, but in millennia. This prototype is currently on display at the Science Museum in London. Jeff Bezos was so impressed by the project and the philosophical meaning of the concept that he immediately invested $42 million in it.

The watch calculates time using a system of binary digital logic implemented mechanically by wheels and levers rather than on chips, making it closer to an automaton than a computer. The system is based on a sequence of stacked binary adders that allows for 32-bit precision in which each bit is represented by a mechanical lever that can be in one of two positions.

From project to reality. In 2018, the millionaire gave the Long Now foundation some land in Sierra Diablo (Texas), near the millionaire's ranch in Van Horn, where Blue Origin established its launch test base for its rockets.

A few days ago, Jeff Bezos commented on Lex Fridman's podcast that the location had not only been chosen in an inaccessible place to protect the watch (about 240 kilometers from the nearest airport), but that it was intentional so that the visit would acquire a mystical character in which you have to expressly make a pilgrimage to the place to see it. Bezos' fiancée described the trip to the site as “quite an exercise.”

The clock has been installed in a huge cavity 152 meters high and almost four meters in diameter, excavated in the limestone of the mountain. Inside, the machinery of the enormous clock is installed, consisting of enormous 5-ton counterweights and gears measuring two and a half meters.





The importance of choosing materials well. Choosing the materials in which the components will be built is a challenge for manufacturers of any product. But if what you are building must last at least 10,000 years without human intervention, the challenge is even greater, as Jeff Bezos pointed out in his interview with Fridman.

Titanium and stainless steel are the main ingredients for its components, while the ball bearings are made of dry ceramic. In addition, the cavity in which the watch has been installed will be covered with a huge dome of high-strength sapphire crystal that will allow the supply of thermal energy and synchronize the watch with solar noon to operate autonomously for centuries.

The 'Blue Marble' for civilizations. As Jeff Bezos comments in his interview, the mechanical watch project is more philosophical than practical. It proposes stopping to think about long-term actions, not just short-term benefits. The millionaire mentioned the effects of pollution during the industrial revolution, which represented an enormous advance for humanity, but also a great long-term problem for future generations.

Steward Brand is a member of the Long Now Foundation that manages the '10,000 Year Clock' project, and draws a parallel between this long-term thinking and the ecological awareness brought about by the 'Blue Marble' photo of the Earth taken by the crew of Apollo 17. “In a sense, what we are doing with the clock is even more for time than what Earth photography did for space. Like understanding the Earth's environment as a whole: we're trying to understand a period of time spanning 10,000 years in the past and 10,000 years in the future as a containable thought,” he said in an interview on Edge.

