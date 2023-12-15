The rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is in full swing in the middle of the private space race, with SpaceX and Blue Origin bidding to obtain contracts with NASA and to obtain a space elevator in the shortest possible time and at the lowest cost.

However, an interview with the millionaire Amazon founder on Lex Fridman's podcast has revealed that both leaders share a vision for the future of humanity: an interplanetary human race.

Although Jeff Bezos' life has been more exposed to the media spotlight as a result of his courtship with businesswoman and presenter Lauren Sánchez, the ecommerce magnate does not usually lavish himself in interviews. In a calm chat with Fridman, the millionaire has spoken openly about his current space projects and the relationship he has with his rivals in the space race, considering the matter settled. alleged personal rivalry between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Both magnates have had successful professional careers and, hence the rumors about their rivalry, some of the companies they have created or in which they have invested have ended up being direct competitors: SpaceX with Blue Origin in the space race; Tesla and Rivian in the electric vehicle sector and Starlink with Project Kuiper in the creation of a global satellite communications network.

Jeff Bezos is conciliatory with Elon Musk

When asked by the interviewer, Bezos responded with a conciliatory tone to the alleged rivalry between the two. “I actually don't know Elon very well. I mean, I know his public persona, but I know that you can't know anyone because of his public persona. It is impossible. You may think you know them, but I guarantee you don't. You probably know Elon a lot better than I do, Lex [Lex Fridman le ha entrevistado en varias ocasiones]. But judging by the results, he must be a very capable leader. There is no chance that you can run Tesla and SpaceX without being a capable leader. It is impossible”.

Bezos' conciliatory tone, and that shown by Elon Musk when talking about Bezos' qualities as a person and businessman, seems to indicate that both millionaires have sheathed their battle axes after the judicial crossing that Blue Origin and SpaceX had due to their struggle. for taking over NASA's space projects.

They also seem to have forgotten the complaint from a pension fund over the choice of suppliers for Project Kuiper, in which Bezos was accused of “excluding the most obvious and affordable launch supplier”, in reference to SpaceX, due to the animosity between the two. millionaires

However, despite the differences between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Due to the competitiveness of their companies, both millionaires share a vision: the future of humanity is in space.

“I would like to see a billion humans living in the entire solar system. If we have a billion humans we would have, in a given time, thousands of Mozarts and thousands of Einsteins. We would have a solar system full of life, intelligence and energy. We would easily be guaranteed the survival of our civilization with all the resources of the solar system. The only way to realize that vision is in large space stations. “Planetary surfaces are too small,” Bezos stated in his interview.

Elon Musk also maintains the vision of an interplanetary humanity. In his biography, Musk states: “It is like a small candle in the dark immensity of the universe and humanity's obligation is to prevent it from going out.”

In a speech by Elon Musk at the Vivatech innovation fair, the millionaire confessed with a laugh that, since he was in charge of SpaceX, he had not yet seen aliens. Next, in a more serious tone, Musk stated that since the only evidence of intelligent life is on Earth, humanity has the obligation to preserve it. Therefore, making a multiplanetary life system possible has become SpaceX's main objective.

Image | Flickr