The new Jeep Compass MY24 it is now available at dealerships in only two variants: the 4x plug-in hybrid ed e-Hybrid. The range of this model has been completely renewed with four distinct versions: “Altitude”, “Summit”, “Overland” and the robust “Trailhawk”, designed specifically for off-road driving. At a technological level, the new Compassa is equipped with over 80 standard and optional safety and protection features, available on all versions.

The Jeep Compass offers dimensions of 4.40 meters in length, 1.87 meters in width e 1.65 meters in heightwith a boot of 420-438 litres, depending on the version.

Externally, it appears elegant with 17 to 19 inch rims, a revamped 7-slot front grille and both front and rear LED headlights. The version Trailhawkwith all-wheel drive, has aincreased ground clearancesuspension optimized for off-road and red rear tow hooks.

Inside, the Jeep Compass is equipped with a 10.25 inch Full HD digital dashboard with a clear and intuitive screen to reduce distractions while driving. The ergonomic black leather steering wheel includes integrated controls. The car is equipped with an infotainment system Uconnect with a touchscreen from 10.1 incheswith support for Android Auto e Apple CarPlaytwo USB sockets for smartphone connectivity and a wireless charging pad available, both standard on all versions of the model.

Furthermore, the Compass is equipped with more than 80 standard safety and protection features available on all trim levels, including: driver fatigue detection, Forward Collision Warning at any speed with active braking, automatic emergency braking for pedestrians/cyclists, active lane management and rear traffic detection.

The new Jeep Compass MY24 is available with a complete range made up of four distinct trim levels: “Altitude”, “Summit”, “Overland”, e “Trailhawk”. The “Altitude” level features signature full LED reflector headlights, 18-inch DLO chrome-plated alloy wheels and interior with fabric and vinyl seats. Includes features like Adaptive Cruise Control e Keyless Go.

The versions “Summit” e “Overland” they share some characteristics with the “Altitude” trim level, but with exclusive details. “Summit” indeed predicts 19″ diamond-cut alloy wheelsventilated leather seats and parking sensors, while “Overland” features 17″ black wheels, M+S tires and a minimalist but practical interior. Model “Trailhawk” If you distinguish with a two-tone black roof17″ black wheels, ventilated leather interior and optimized off-road features such as the terrain selection system with rock mode.

Each setup can be customized with three packages Safety Pack, Premium Pack e Winter Packwhich add various extra features like Blind Spot Monitoring, navigation, heated seats and much more. Exterior color options include Colorado Red, Alpine White, Shade Blue, Solid Black, Graphite Grey e Sting Grey (the latter only on Overland and Trailhawk), while the internal shades vary between Black and Black, Steel Gray with different stitching depending on the version.

Furthermore, the new Compass 2024 can be enriched with the option of sunroof double panel as an independent accessory.

Jeep Compass hybrid engines only

The MY24 Jeep Compass is only equipped with hybrid engines, with the choice being limited to the version e-Hybrid a 48 Volt e 4xe plug-in hybrid PHEV. In fact, the 1.6 Multijet diesel engine will no longer be available. The e-hybrid system automatically manages the switching between full electric, hybrid and internal combustion petrol propulsion 1.5 Turbo T4 DCT da 130 cv based on the state of charge of the 48 V battery and driving conditions. The e-Hybrid can operate completely in electric mode in various situations, such as starting, low speeds, cruising and parking, charging the battery during braking or deceleration, eliminating the need for external charging.

The plug-in version combines a petrol engine 1.3 liter produces 130 hp or 180 hp and 270 Nm and with an electric one with 60 HP and 250 Nm. The combined power is 190 or 240 hpwhile the electric autonomy of the 11.4 kWh battery reaches up to 53 km.

CYLINDER ENGINE cm3 PETROL ENGINE ELECTRIC ENGINE RANGE EV

e-Hybrid

1.5 GSE T4 e-Hybrid 130 CV DCT7 FWD

1,469

130 CV e 240 Nm

20 CV e 55 Nm

(e-boost)

–

4xe plug-in hybrid

1.3 Turbo 4xe Plug-in Hybrid 190 CV AT6

1,332

130 CV e 270 Nm

60 CV e 250 Nm

fino a

52 km

4xe plug-in hybrid

1.3 Turbo 4xe Plug-in Hybrid 240 CV AT6

1,332

180 CV e 270 Nm

60 CV e 250 Nm

fino a

53 km Jeep Compass engines and e-Hybrid and 4xe plug-in hybrid versions

Jeep Compass 4×4 Trailhawk

The Jeep Compass 4xe combines its 4×4 off-road capabilities with the system plug-in hybrid and the Selec-Terrain, providing up to four modes to optimize all-weather all-wheel drive. The methods Car, Snow, Sand/Mud and Sports are standard on all 4xe models, while the Rock mode it is exclusive to the Trailhawk. The latter stands out with the system Jeep Active Drive Low 4×4leader in the category with a 20:1 ratio.

The Trailhawk is also equipped with underbody plates, robust off-road tires, red rear tow hooks. For off-road driving the Compass Trailhawk can count on a 30.4 degree attack angleand breakover angle of 23.7 degreesaexit angle of 33.3 degrees and features like Hill-descent Control. It can also pass through up to 483 mm of water and tow up to 1,750 kg.

Jeep Compass prezzo

The price of the new Jeep Compass starts from a base of 39.900 euro for the e-Hybrid version and of 49.900 euro for the 4xe plug-in Hybrid. The Compass diesel 1.6 Multijet is released from the 2024 price list.

– Compass e-Hybrid Altitude: 39.900 euro

– Compass e-Hybrid Summit: 43.900 euro

– Compass 4xe 190 CV Altitude: 49.900 euro

– Compass 4xe 240 CV Overland: 50.900 euro

– Compass 4xe 240 CV Summit: 53.900 euro

– Compass 4xe 240 CV Trailhawk: 54.400 euro

