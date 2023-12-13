Action cinema is in the DNA of a star like Jean-Claude Van Damme, and sequels of the genre are the order of the day.

Action cinema is a constant and a genre to which stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone or who we are dealing with today, Jean-Claude Van Damme, can always return. He actor Belgian has a long tradition in films where the regulatory distribution of stakes is taken for granted, and age has not made him lose the habit.

In 2017, Van Damme starred in the action thriller Kill them all and, although it was not a success among critics and a large part of the public, it is worthy of a sequel.

Deadline reports that Jean-Claude Van Damme is ready to star Kill them all 2a film that will be filmed in Antigua as part of the country’s effort to promote film productions in its territory.

This initiative is carried out jointly with the producer of Mátalos a todos, Andrea Iervolinowhich will soon be released by Ferrari, Michael Mann, in theaters. The Antiguan authorities commissioned him to bring productions to the Caribbean country and, probably, he will enjoy tax exemptions for this.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is always ready for action

The Belgian actor will star in the movie with his daughter, Bianca Brigitte Van Dammeand will connect directly with the events of the first installment of Kill Them All.

After the events of the original film, Phillip and Suzanne live away from the intrigues of the spy world, trying to lead a normal life. When the brother of his target in the first film finds his whereabouts, a vendetta begins that will put them back on track.

Although Jean-Claude Van Damme has well-earned action star status, his films tend to be bad, and Kill Them All was no exception, as demonstrated by the 4 average rating he has on FilmAffinity.

But we always come back for more and, it must be said, Jean-Claude Van Damme himself has known how to recycle himself very well in other genres, including self-parody.