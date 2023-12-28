This is not the first time that Jazztel has teamed up with Smart televisions to attract more users and get its name to spread among a greater number of people. It seems perfect to us, since renewing the Smart TV or putting more units throughout the house, such as in the child's room, is not something that would be bad at all. In this case the promotion they do It is a flash offer with which you can get a model from Xiaomi, one of the brands that is gaining the most interest lately when it comes to these televisions.

Free cash

The difference with other previous promotions is that this time the television is not completely free. But, in exchange, what you will receive is a Xiaomi TV A2 model 32 inches that has left very good impressions on the market and that also has the guarantee of this famous brand. Therefore, the offer does not look bad at all and taking into account that there are limited units, it would not be a bad idea to go for it in case it fits with what you may have in mind.

The price it will cost you will be 2 euros per month over a period of 24 months. Therefore, if you do the math you will see that the only thing you will pay for television will be a total of 48 euros. There is no initial payment or any other type of hidden cost, so you will be sure that you will get the screen for less than 50 euros. In view of the benefits of television, it does not seem like a bad opportunity by any means.

What rates are included in the offer?

As we told you before, what Jazztel is doing is offering Smart TV with its fiber and mobile packs in portability. You have several rates to choose from depending on what your needs are, but the positive thing is that all of them include television with the same price that we have already indicated.

The rates in which it is included are the following:

Fiber 300 Mb + mobile with 30 GB of data and unlimited calls for 39.95 euros per month Fiber 600 Mb + mobile line with unlimited calls and 60 GB of data for 43.95 euros per month Fiber 1 Gb + unlimited mobile line with 60 GB of data for 51.95 euros per month Fiber 600 Mb + two mobile lines with unlimited calls and 25 GB of data in each for 43.95 euros per month Fiber 1 Gb + two mobile lines with unlimited calls and 25 GB of data in each line for 51.95 euros per month

In addition to this, you have to have several important aspects. One of them is that Jazztel lines allow share and accumulate GB of data that you have not used or that you want to manage in one way or another. The other important detail is that these rates include the installation of a WiFi 6 Router so that you can enjoy the best possible performance. One condition to keep in mind is that you have to make the contract online, for which you can follow the link that we leave you below.

In another order of things, as we read at the base of the promotion corresponding to this flash offer, customers also have the opportunity to do without television but, in exchange, get a MI Vacuum E12 Robot Vacuum Cleaner from the Xiaomi brand. In this case, yes, the price that would have to be paying would be only 1 euro per month over the same 24 installments, which would mean you would get a high-capacity robot for a cost of only 24 euros. Therefore, you can decide if you prefer the television or the robot vacuum cleaner and then follow the steps indicated on the Jazztel website to make the contract.