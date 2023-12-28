Suara.com – The situation in Jayapura City was still tense on Thursday (28/12/2023) evening. A number of people suspected of being the mastermind behind the riots when the cortege for the body of the former Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe, burned shophouses on the street.

“Until now it has been tense,” said the spokesperson for the West Papua National Committee (KNBP), Ones Suhuniap, when contacted, Thursday.

Enembe's body was reported to have arrived at the funeral home in the Abepura area, Jayapura, at around 19.00 WIT. The mass procession that accompanied Enembe's body also accompanied him to the funeral home.

However, there was a group of people calling themselves the Nusantara Group that vandalized and burned shophouses along the road in Waena.

“After the time in Abe there was throwing and burning of shophouses around Waena at red lights,” said Ones.

At around 21.00 WIT, the group carried out a patrol around the city. Every native Papuan they meet on the streets will be threatened with death.

“Carrying out vehicle checks with the threat that every native Papuan passing by will be killed,” said Ones.

At 23.00 WIT, the tense situation had not subsided. The Nusantara group is still sweeping Papuans.

From the photos received by Suara.com, it can be seen that a number of Papuans were victims of attacks. One of the people appeared to have been hit by an arrow in the head and was receiving treatment.

Police Data

Previously, Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fakhiri said that 14 people were injured as a result of the chaos that occurred in the middle of the mass procession carrying Enembe's body in Jayapura, Thursday (28/12/2023).

A procession of residents carries the coffin of former Papua Governor Lukas Enembe to the burial place in Koya Tenga, Jayapura City, Papua, Thursday (28/12/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Gusti Tanati).

Mathius explained that of the 14 injured victims, one of them was the Acting Governor of Papua Muhammad Ridwan Rudalamun. Meanwhile, the other eight are police officers and five residents.

“There were 14 injured victims, including the Acting Governor of Papua Province Dr. Muhammad Ridwan Rudalamun, 8 security officers and 5 members of the public,” Mathius told reporters, Friday (28/12/2023).

Apart from that, Mathius said that the crowd also set fire to a car. Then it damaged three buildings and 25 houses.