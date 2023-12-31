Actor Javier Bardem gave a performance in The Little Mermaid as Triton that overcame even adversity. Now we tell you what happened.

Javier Bardem is one of the most notable actors in the live-action remake of the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid, but the path to bringing King Triton to life was much more challenging than anyone could imagine.

The filming of this new adaptation was not without dangers. In an incident that left everyone speechless, Javier Bardem found himself in a distressing situation while filming a scene on his throne, falling from a considerable height. The director, Rob Marshall, recalled with horror that moment when the Oscar winner fell several feet from a height. Although the actor was unharmed, the tension on the set was palpable.

For a moment a great tragedy was feared.

The actor, however, bounced back bravely, calming concerns with his trademark poise. As Javier Bardem continued his portrayal of King Triton, the team faced constant challenges. Transforming the actors into aquatic creatures in a realistic environment was a technical and physical challenge.

It must be remembered that the actor is a passionate swimmer, so he took advantage of his love for water to prepare for the role. “Immersing myself and feeling the resistance of the water was crucial,” shared the actor. Despite his training, depicting the grace of an underwater being on a dry set was a real challenge. The actors moved on platforms, symbolizing aquatic environments, requiring adaptability and precision in each movement.

Javier Bardem in The Little Mermaid

“It's hard to look like you're swimming when you're really dry.” Javier Bardem explained. Each gesture was meticulously choreographed to capture the essence of life underwater. Even after a close brush with death on set, the actor showed tireless dedication to bringing the charismatic King Triton to life.

