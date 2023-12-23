Suara.com – There are many tourist attractions that can be visited to spend the Christmas and New Year 2024 (Nataru) holidays. One of them is Jatim Park 2 in the Bata City area. So, how much do Jatim Park 2 tickets cost? Following is the review.

It is known that Batu City is a city in East Java that offers various tourist attractions, Jatim Park 2 is one of them. Jatim Park 2 is part of the Jatim Park Group.

So, for those of you who are going on a Nataru holiday to Jatim Park 2, make sure you know the ticket prices. Usually, during the Christmas holiday there will be an increase in ticket prices. So, for those who want to know the price of Jatim Park 2 tickets, here is the review.

Jatim Park Ticket Prices 1, 2, and 3

Quoting from the official Jatim Park Instagram account (1, 2 and 3), the following is a list of ticket prices during the high season or Christmas holidays for Jatim Park 2 as well as Jatim Park 1 and Jatim Park 3.

1. East Java Park 1

Season tickets for Jatim Park 1 + Body Museum are IDR 130,000 Season tickets for Jatim Park 1 + Angkut museum are IDR 170,000

2. East Java Park 2

Jatim Park 2 (Batu Secret Zoo) ticket is IDR 170,000 Jatim Park 2 ticket + Drive Thru Park is IDR 220,000 Drive Thru Park price is IDR 100,000, for children aged 5-10 years there is a 50% discount

3. East Java Park 3

Jatim Park 3 Fun Package (Dino Park, Funtech Plaza, World Music Museum, Secret Journey, Circus Magic) for IDR 170,000Jatim Park 3 Fun Package (The Legend Star, Infinite World, Circus Magic, Millennial Glow Garden, Secret Journey) for IDR 170,000 Dino Park + Legend Star ticket, which is IDR 160,000 Dino Park + Millennial Glow Garden ticket, which is IDR 170,000 Millenial Glow Garden + Fun Tech Plaza + World Music Museum ticket, which is IDR 140,000 The Legend Star + Millenial Glow Garden ticket, which is IDR 140,000 The Legend Star ticket i.e. Rp. 90,000 Millennial Glow Garden Ticket i.e. Rp. 100,000 Funtech Plaza Ticket i.e. Rp. 55,000 World Music Museum Ticket i.e. Rp. 55,000

The way to buy high season tickets is for Jatim Park 1 and 2, valid from 18 December to 4 January 2024. Meanwhile, high season tickets for Jatim Park 3 are valid from 18 December to 7 January 2024.

That's a review of Jatim Park 2 ticket prices complete with ticket prices for Jatim Park 1 and Jatim Park 3 and how to buy them during the Christmas and New Year 2024 holidays. We hope this information is useful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi