The interpreter of the King of Atlantis himself, Aquaman, has commented on how he has worked alongside James Wan and the parts that have been written by his hand in the film

When Jason Momoa, the star of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” took the stage at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, the air was charged with expectations. With emotion on the surface, he revealed his unsuspected role in the creation of the DCEU sequel. Meanwhile, the filmmaker James Wanconfronted rumors revolving around a tragic loss in the film…

Momoa’s inspiration: A heart linked to Atlantis

Momoa, with palpable passion, shared how his love for Arthur Curry led him to co-write the story. “Everything you will see comes from me,” he stated proudly. His story, a mixture of acting desire and fanatical devotion, poses a new dawn for the King of Atlantis. Although rumors suggest that Momoa could leave Aquaman behind to play Lobo in the new DCU, his connection to the character seems indelible.

The panel turned to a more somber topic when addressing the theory that “Aquababy”, the son of Arthur and Mera, could face a fatal fate at the hands of Black Manta. Wan, elusive, only responded: “We’ll see. It would be dark…” This comment fans the flames of speculation: Is the potential loss of his wife and son too bleak for the sequel?

Black Manta: A renewed threat

The story promises to intensify with a Black Manta more dangerous than ever, wielding the mythical Black Trident. In his obsession with avenging the death of his father, he will stop at nothing to defeat Aquaman. The plot thickens further with Aquaman turning to his imprisoned brother, Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge a unlikely alliance to save his kingdom and his family.

Anticipation grows as we approach the December 22th, the release date of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” What will this new installment bring us? Will it be Momoa’s final farewell to his iconic role?, or is this just the beginning of an even greater era for the King of Atlantis? Time, as always, will be the final judge.

New faces in the depths: Characters to discover in Aquaman 2

The universe of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” expands with the introduction of new key characters that promise to enrich the plot of this long-awaited sequel. Among the shadows of rumors and theories, the possibility arises that we will see new faces that will change the dynamics of Atlantis and its hero.

One of the most anticipated additions is Kaldur’ahmalso know as Aqualad. This character, popular in the comics and the animated series “Young Justice,” is known for being a powerful warrior and a skilled strategist. His presence could mean a new ally for Arthur Curry in the most critical moments of the film.

Another character that has generated expectation is Tulabetter known as Aquagirl. In the comics, Tula has been an important figure in Aquaman’s life, offering not only combat support but also sage advice. The incorporation of it could offer a new female perspective in the world of Atlantis, bringing freshness and depth to the narrative.

Additionally, fans have speculated about the appearance of Atlas, the former king of Atlantis. Known for his wisdom and power, Atlan’s inclusion could provide a historical and mystical link to the underwater kingdom, further exploring the roots and legacy of Atlantis.

These new characters have the potential to not only enrich Aquaman’s story but also expand the DCEU universe, opening doors to future plots and developments. With each new face, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” positions itself as a sequel that could surpass its predecessor in complexity and narrative depth.