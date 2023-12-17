Jason Momoa addresses the issue of his possible return as Aquaman after the character's second film

The actor who gives life to Aquaman, Jason Momoahas revealed that he will probably not play the DC Universe superhero again after the premiere of the character's second film.

Jason Momoa's future as Aquaman

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa was asked if he will return as Aquaman in the new DCU by James Gunn. The actor did not shy away from his response and said that the situation does not look good.

“If the audience loves it (the new film), then there is a chance. But right now I'm thinking, 'It doesn't look very good.' I don't necessarily want it to be the end… but I don't think it's really a choice. “James Gunn and Peter Safran want to start something new.”

Momoa is rumored to take the role of Lobo after the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is why he was also asked about that issue in the interview. As expected, the actor did not respond, but he assured that he was willing to return to the DC Universe if the opportunity presents itself.

“If there is a place in your world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC are definitely my home. So that's all I'll say.”

The second Aquaman movie opens in theaters on December 20.