The great Yamaha boss is optimistic about the implementation of concessions in MotoGP and sees them as a brake on the escape of the Japanese manufacturers. The devastating announcement of Suzuki’s exit from the World Championship in May last year remains a sword of Damocles in the memory of both fans and, above all, those who, in one way or another, are part of the championship. Especially the Japanese teams.

The poor results of Honda, and also of Yamaha, have pushed MotoGP to recover the “concessions”, an aid system which in the past has been used to strengthen teams such as Ducati, Aprilia and KTM in the face of the superiority of the Japanese, and which now it will come to the aid of the Iwata and Tokyo factories.

The idea, reported by Motorsport.com in mid-November, had been in the works since the summer break and the reaction of the sporting management of the World Championship was immediate: the measures and the new aid system were made known after the end of the season, in Valencia, and came into force starting from the same test held on Tuesday at Ricardo Tormo.

The aim of the championship organizers is to equalise, but also to avoid the temptation for Honda or Yamaha to consider abandoning MotoGP. An eventuality that according to Lin Jarvis, Yamaha’s top racing manager, was not science fiction.

“Exactly. The concessions are better for the championship, also to prevent Japanese factories from leaving MotoGP in the future. This is very important in the long term,” admitted the 65-year-old Briton to Speedweek.

Despite the warning, Jarvis believes that Yamaha will “definitely not leave” the championship, at least in the short term.

Concessions, a stimulus and help

“Unfortunately they are very important for us,” he says, referring to the new concessions package. “If we want to take another step forward, we need more opportunities for testing. Next year we will only have two drivers. Testing will help us, it will give us more freedom. We can use more engines and change the specifications during the season,” he said, listing the benefits.

Yamaha, which recently renewed its test rider Cal Crutchlow for another two seasons, is not one of the teams that makes the greatest use of wild cards, having only made one this season, in Japan. Now, with the new system, he will be able to do up to six during the season.

“There’s no point in doing six if these wild cards aren’t part of our development program,” Jarvis explained. “But we will certainly do more than this year, because one is too few. I am convinced that we will do at least three, maybe more. We have extended the contract with Cal for two years and we will also do other tests in Europe.”

Ducati, the manufacturer most disadvantaged by the new concession system, supported its implementation to help the Japanese teams, but said it was reluctant to see manufacturers such as Aprilia and KTM, who won and finished on the podium this year, also favoured. , benefit from it.

“Yes, that’s something I can understand,” Jarvis said, before adding: “But some also think that there are too many Ducatis in the World Championship, and that’s my opinion too, although it might be unfair. The Ducati has offered its bikes, which are very competitive, at a good price and this has worked well for them, who now have eight riders. For the championship, I think it would be better to have a limit of, for example, six bikes, rather than become a ‘Ducati Cup'”.

While admitting that KTM and Aprilia are clearly superior to Yamaha at the moment, Jarvis believes that they are not yet at Ducati’s level: “If Yamaha and Honda benefit from concessions, things will obviously become more difficult for these two brands.”

Negotiations with VR46

While Ducati has made high-end bikes available to many private teams, “other manufacturers have not done so,” admitted the Briton, referring to Yamaha itself, which lost its satellite team, RNF, due to the high price which he applied. The Iwata house is the only one not to have a satellite team and will not have one in 2024 either. Something it hopes to correct by 2025.

“We hope to have a team partner by 2024,” team manager Massimo Meregalli told Motorsport.com. “We are negotiating to have a satellite team again from 2025. Obviously the most natural thing, due to the existing relationships and the fact that Valentino Rossi is an ambassador of our brand, would be for this team to be VR46.” A negotiation which, however, will not be easy for Jarvis, since both Ducati and KTM have already made formal offers to the Tavullia team to race with their bikes in 2025-26.

