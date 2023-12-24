Suara.com – A Japanese commercial tanker was attacked by a drone or unmanned aircraft allegedly launched from Iran in the Indian Ocean, Saturday (23/12/2023).

The drone attack caused a fire on the tanker but no one was injured, the United States Department of Defense, Pentagon, said.

The Liberian-flagged, Dutch-operated chemical tanker was hit about 370 kilometers off the coast of India “by a one-way drone strike fired from Iran,” the Pentagon said in a statement

The statement added that the fire on the attacked ship had been extinguished.

The ship continued its journey to its destination in India and US Naval Forces Central Command remained in communication with the ship, according to the statement.

The incident comes amid a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which began on October 7.

Previously, the Houthi group in Yemen, which is supported by Iran, increased the intensity of their involvement in the Gaza conflict by attacking ships in the southern Red Sea.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea lanes for shipping oil and fuel. (Source: Antara)