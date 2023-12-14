loading…

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's cabinet was rocked by a fundraising scandal. Photo/Reuters

TOKYO – Four cabinet ministers in Japan resigned on Thursday (14/12/2023) due to a fundraising scandal involving the most powerful faction in the ruling party.

More than 500 million yen USD3.4 million) is alleged to have been deposited in certain funds over a five-year period through 2022.

Nikke reports Tokyo prosecutors have also launched a corruption probe.

It is the latest blow to the increasingly unpopular government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose approval ratings have plummeted.

Public support for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has remained in power since 1955, fell below 30% for the first time since 2012, an NHK survey showed on Tuesday.

Voters are angry about inflation, as well as Kishida's handling of previous scandals.

Chief Cabinet Secretary and government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno, often considered Kishida's right-hand man and the face of his government, is the most prominent of the four ministers. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Interior Minister Junji Suzuki and Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita also resigned on Thursday.

Their replacements are expected to be announced later today.

In addition, five senior deputy ministers and a parliamentary deputy minister from the same faction, previously led by the late PM Shinzo Abe, also resigned.