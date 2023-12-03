Suara.com – Japanese football legend, Shinji Ono, announced his retirement from the world of football at the age of 44 on Sunday (3/12/2023).

Ono was the first Japanese player to win a trophy between European clubs, namely when his team at that time, Feyenoord Rotterdam, won over Borussia Dortmund in the 2022 UEFA Cup final, as quoted by AFP.

The attacking midfielder was part of a pioneering wave of Japanese players who migrated to Europe in the late 1990s and early 2000s, along with Hidetoshi Nakata and Kazuyoshi Miura.

Ono, nicknamed “Genius”, made his international debut as a national team player when he was 18 years old, and he then played for Japan at the 1998 World Cup in France two months later.

He appeared in three World Cups and made 56 national team appearances, with a collection of six international goals.

Ono was named Best Asian Player in 2000, and he also played for clubs in Germany and Australia, and won the Australian League title with Western Sydney Wanderers in 2013.

Apart from that, Ono also led the Urawa Red Diamonds club to win the Japanese League and Asian Champions League titles, as well as bringing the Samurai Blue team to win the 2000 Asian Cup.

Ono made his final appearance on Sunday for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo who lost 2-0 to Urawa on the final day of the Japanese League season.

Several of his former teammates on the Japanese national team are still playing in their 40s, including the most phenomenal, namely “King Kazu” Miura, who is now 56 years old. (BETWEEN)