A nuclear fusion reactor that is also a little Italian has been started in Naka

In Naka, Japan, the JT-60SA nuclear fusion experimental reactorthe result of a scientific collaboration between the European Union and the Asian country in the context of the agreement Broader Approach.



This progress marks a significant milestone for the scientific community and industry, bringing us ever closer to realization of fusion energy, characterized by safety and respect for the environment. Italy has contributed substantially to this project through the involvement of the government, companies, AENEASil RFX consortiumand the National Research Council (Cnr).

As reported by E-Gazette.it, the start of work on the plant JT-60SA it dates back to 2007, and its conclusion occurred in 2020, followed by subsequent technical improvements. The first experiments with the plasma they started late last year. The total cost of building the plant was approximately 560 million euros, with funding shared between Europe and Japan.

This project has been hailed as an example of science diplomacy, lauded for international collaboration, efficient management and exemplary execution. Fusion for Energywrites E-Gazette.it, was in charge of managing European Union funds and coordinating the production of components by participating countries on a voluntary basis, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain

Subscribe to the newsletter