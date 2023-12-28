Japan has a new opportunity to land on the Moon and is one step away from achieving it. After successfully entering lunar orbit, the Japanese SLIM spacecraft will attempt a high-precision landing on the moon on January 19.

A successful insertion for Christmas. Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is the first mission of the Japanese space agency (JAXA) to the surface of the Moon. The second from Japan if we count the Hakuto-R commercial mission that crashed on the lunar soil at the beginning of the year.

The small spacecraft was launched on September 6 aboard an H-IIA rocket, and made a successful insertion into lunar orbit on Christmas Day earlier this week. JAXA published a video of the maneuver that you can see below.

Facial recognition for accurate moon landing. SLIM is designed to recognize lunar craters and land within 100 meters of any target. To do this, it uses technology similar to facial recognition systems that was trained with observation data from JAXA's SELENE lunar orbiter.

The spacecraft was designed to test this system on a small scale with the hope that it can be used in future lunar missions, especially manned ones. SLIM is expected to begin its descent at 15:00 UTC on January 19. The time of landing should occur 20 minutes later.

Fifth country to land on the Moon. JAXA's institutional mission could elevate Japan as the fifth country to carry out a soft landing on the moon.

Only two countries have achieved such a complicated feat since the Soviet and American expeditions of the 20th century: China, with the Chang'e 3, Chang'e 4 and Chang'e 5 missions (the second on the far side of the Moon). And India, which achieved it on the second attempt with Chandrayaan-2 (near the lunar south pole) while Russia crashed the Luna 25 probe by mistake.

It is preceded by the sad ending of Hakuto-R. In addition to these countries, two private companies attempted a commercial mission to the surface of the Moon in recent years, one of them Japanese. ispace's Hakuto-R mission ended up crashing on the Moon in April 2023, as had happened two years earlier with the Beresheet mission of the Israeli company SpaceIL.

The United States, which has not landed on the moon since Apollo 17, will launch its first commercial mission to the surface of the Moon on January 8. Astrobotic's Peregrine module will carry several NASA payloads and share launch with DNA from deceased Star Trek actors. The mission will also mark the debut of ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket, which debuts Blue Origin's methane engines.

Image | JAXA

