Few nations have as special a relationship with railroads and animals as Japan. What happens when we add both elements? If we want to stay on the positive side of things, cats as station masters and dog-shaped trains. If we opt for the prosaic and obituary side of existence, more than 600 deer are run over every year on the train tracks.

It happens regularly: it turns out that, according to several studies, deer They are attracted to the railway infrastructure by the need to include iron in their diet. They suck the catenary and the tracks on which the trains run between dusk and the beginning of the night. Problem? The trains do not stop when they encounter a handful of deer in their path: they run over them, killing most of them, unable to react in time.

For Japan the situation was a problem, not only because of the poor deer, but also because of the damage (and dangers) generated by the tragic encounters. Solution? The Japonism of Japonisms: a train that emits dog barks and deer bellowing as it passes to scare away the animals. It has already been tested. And works.

The experiment emerged from the Railway Technical Research Institute, an institution based in Tokyo. The reasoning is pristine: as the train approaches the points and hours most frequented by deer, it emits three seconds of bellowing and, without pause, twenty seconds of barking. For the animals scattered along the road, the signal is clear: a potential predator, so it is better to run away. Clear path for the train and an end to the accidents.





Running into a deer on train tracks is more common than you think. (South Korea/Flickr)

The experimental model was successfully tested on some trains, but the team aims to replicate its operation on other lines. According to their preliminary studies, the incidence of collisions fell drastically when the sound “repellent” was introduced. Specifically, animal sightings decreased and 45% (barely 7.5 times per hundred kilometers, which gives an idea of ​​the pre-eminence of deer before).

Major problems

As explained here, barking and bellowing will not occur near urban areas. The team of researchers aspires to automate it in such a way that it does it systematically in spaces and habitual passages of deer (at their favorite hours: late afternoon).

Japan has been dealing with this problem for a while now. Throughout the world, in fact, collisions with wild or domestic fauna are common on many railway lines. In Norway, as we already saw, national freight or passenger trains can kill up to 2,000 reindeer a year (with accidents as savage as the one that took away one hundred of them in four days). There are 200,000 reindeer spread across the country, and their grazing spaces involve crossing roads often.





More than 600 deer are killed each year in Japan. (Mith Huang/Flickr)

Previously, Japanese authorities spread feces from wild predators near deer hotspots, but the strategy did not work. Beyond the barking train, other strategies have revolved around the use of ultrasound: a small device attracts animals during the periods between trains, allowing them to cross the tracks when the risk is non-existent. Apparently, such a technique also enjoyed good results.

In general, how to combine infrastructure and wildlife is a headache for many engineers and technicians in charge of its design. In the Netherlands they have all kinds of solutions: from artificial water crossings for marine and river species to bridges over highways dedicated solely and exclusively to the country's wild animals. These techniques are expensive (they involve building things), but they offer the bugs quiet, safe passage.

Japan ended up opting for something more inherently Japanese. Which makes us very happy.

*An earlier version of this article was published in January 2018